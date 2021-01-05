DIAMOND BEACH - Construction on the bridge railing and fender system replacement continues on the Ocean Drive (CR621) Bridge, over Middle Thorofare.
According to a release, contractor South State Inc., of Bridgeton, is finishing up the concrete work on the south side of the bridge, and new bridge railings will be set in place in a few weeks. Once the new railings are set, the contractor will shift traffic from the northbound lane over to the southbound lane, using the same one-way alternating traffic pattern with the temporary traffic signals.
Vehicles will pass through the toll booth traveling both northbound and southbound; however, tolls are still only collected when traveling southbound.
Beneath the bridge, a whole separate set of activities is underway now that the contractor has cleared both large and small rocks on those night shifts in December. Beginning as early as Jan. 5, overnight roadway closures at the bridge will resume 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the next three weeks. This will occur Monday through Friday (inclusive), depending on the weather permitting safe conditions for the workers.
The contractor will be installing steel pilings directly beneath the bridge which form the framing system for the new fenders and moving utilities in preparation for Stage 3 and 4 railing work.
Mariners are reminded the navigational restrictions at the bridge are still in effect until Jan. 22, which prohibits vessels that require a bridge opening from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists and vessels traveling in the area are urged to allow additional time in their schedules to safely pass through the construction work zone.
For Middle Thorofare Bridge construction updates, visit www.followthegull.com.