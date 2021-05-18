AVALON - Beginning May 17 and continuing until noon May 27, the Ingram’s Thorofare Bridge, along C.R. 601, will be restricted to a single lane with alternating traffic.
According to a release, motorists will be able to cross the bridge; however, travel will be limited to a single lane as workers apply a deck sealant on the bridge prior to opening the bridge to two-way traffic permanently.
Due to the curing time associated with the sealant, travel over the newly treated areas will be restricted.
During the closure of one of the bridge lanes, traffic will alternate around the construction zone and be controlled by a temporary traffic signal. The road will remain open; however, motorists should expect delays. This traffic pattern will be in place from May 17 May 21 for the first week.
The bridge will be reopened to two-way traffic at the end of the workday May 21 and remain open over the weekend. The lane restriction will, again be in place May 24, and remain in place until noon May 27, at which time the bridge will be reopened for two-way traffic going forward.