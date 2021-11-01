OCEAN CITY - Motorists are advised that beginning Nov. 2, 34th Street (CR 623) will be closed between West Avenue and Asbury Avenue, in Ocean City, in order to allow for planned sewer improvements by the New Jersey American Water Company.
According to a county release, eastbound 34th Street traffic will be detoured south onto West Avenue, then east to 35th Street and north to Asbury Avenue back to 34th Street. Westbound 34th Street traffic will be detoured south onto Asbury Avenue, then west onto 35th Street, then north onto West Avenue and back to 34th Street.
The closure is necessary in order to accommodate construction activities, including the placement of dewatering equipment. This will be a 24-hour-per-day closure and is anticipated to remain in place for at least two weeks, including weekends. Motorists are urged to use caution along the detour route.
There may be daily lane shifts or a temporary lane closure on West Avenue from 35th to 34th streets Nov. 4-5, as the contractor digs test pits and stages materials in advance of the sewer work. During this time, lane shifts/lane closures will be temporary with full access to the road being restored each day