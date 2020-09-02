COURT HOUSE - The 96th Street Bridge, along Stone Harbor Boulevard leading, into the borough of Stone Harbor, will be undergoing the completion of emergency repairs to the bascule span (movable span) during nighttime hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sept. 8-10, and possibly Sept. 14-17.
According to a release, the work involves painting steel members that were replaced earlier in the summer and the installation of additional bolts to replace deteriorated rivets. Ideally, the work will be completed in its entirely the week of Sept. 8; however, there is the possibility that work will continue into the week of Sept. 14. The completion of these repairs will mark the end of anticipated bridge closures.
Traffic wishing to access Stone Harbor via Stone Harbor Boulevard will be detoured during these work times, with access to Stone Harbor directed to Avalon Boulevard. Local traffic wishing to access businesses and residences up to the west side of the bridge will be permitted to proceed along Stone Harbor Boulevard. The bridge will reopen at 6 a.m. each workday and remain open until 8 p.m. that night.
Traffic heading north on the Garden State Parkway wishing to access Stone Harbor, at exit 10, will be redirected to proceed north on the Parkway to exit 13 and proceed east, on Avalon Boulevard (C.R. 601) to Ocean Drive (C.R. 619). Traffic will then be directed south along Ocean Drive to Stone Harbor.
Traffic traveling south on the parkway will be directed to take exit 13 onto Avalon Boulevard, as well. Traffic heading east, on Court House South Dennis Road (C.R. 657), will be advised to either take Route 9 north to Avalon Boulevard or to take exit 10 north, onto the Garden State Parkway, to Avalon Boulevard. Stone Harbor traffic wishing to head west, along Stone Harbor Boulevard, will be directed north, along Third Avenue /Ocean Drive (C.R. 619) and west, along Avalon Boulevard (C.R. 601), to the Garden State Parkway.