AVALON - Beginning in the morning of June 7 and continuing until June 17, the Ingram’s Thorofare Bridge, along C.R. 601, will be restricted to a single lane, with alternating traffic Monday through Thursdays, between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m.  

According to a release, motorists will be able to cross the bridge; however, travel will be limited to a single lane as workers complete bearing replacement work below the bridge deck. 

During the closure of one of the bridge lanes, traffic will alternate around the construction zone and be controlled by traffic directors. The road will remain open; however, motorists should expect delays. This traffic pattern will be in place throughout the two-week period of construction.  

Two-way traffic on the bridge will resume between 5 p.m. through 5 a.m. on workdays, and there will be no lane restrictions on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. 

All work on the bridge will be completed by June 17. 

