WILDWOOD - Portions of Pacific Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., for the Wildwood Fall Car Show, as vehicles will be on display along the roadway.  

According to a Wildwood Police Department release, these closures will affect northbound and southbound traffic. All intersections along Pacific Avenue will remain open to allow for eastbound and westbound travel. 

