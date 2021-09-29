LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department is informing residents and motorists that the Fourth Annual Crest Best Run Fest will be taking place Oct. 3.  

According to a police department release, there will be road closures and detours for this event. Between 7-10 a.m., the Middle Thoroughfare Bridge, located on Ocean Drive, between Cold Spring and Diamond Beach, will be closed to all traffic. All persons living along Ocean Drive, between Route 109 and Madison Avenue, in Diamond Beach, should expect some delays due to the bridge closure but will be able to access their homes. 

All local businesses will be accessible during this event. 

Those living in the area of anticipated closures are advised to plan an alternate travel route during the morning hours. 

As a reminder, residents are asked do not to put trash cans at the curb or park their vehicles in the roadway during this time. This request is to ensure the safety of participants as well as spectators. 

