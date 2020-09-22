OCEAN CITY - A new stop sign was installed Sept. 22 for westbound movement at Ninth Street and Atlantic Avenue.
According to a release, within the next couple weeks, the eastbound approach to the intersection will be marked for left-turn-only and straight-only lanes. New shoulder signage and road stencil paint will be installed to assist this traffic flow.
· Waverly Boulevard and East Seaspray Road: This intersection will have a stop sign installed Sept. 23 for eastbound movement on Waverly Boulevard.