NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - A new stop sign was installed Sept. 22 for westbound movement at Ninth Street and Atlantic Avenue. 

According to a release, within the next couple weeks, the eastbound approach to the intersection will be marked for left-turn-only and straight-only lanes. New shoulder signage and road stencil paint will be installed to assist this traffic flow.

· Waverly Boulevard and East Seaspray Road: This intersection will have a stop sign installed Sept. 23 for eastbound movement on Waverly Boulevard.  

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments