VILLAS - Lower Township will be having its fourth annual Veterans Parade, on Bayshore Road, in Villas, which will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 6, at the Villas Fire Department and will travel south, ending at Lower Township Municipal Hall.  

According to a Lower Township Police Department release, Bayshore Road will be closed, from Alabama to Village Road, beginning at 10:15 a.m. and will reopen immediately following the parade, at approximately 1 p.m. 

