COURT HOUSE - Toll rises will be affecting drivers on major routes to and from the Jersey Shore and may even effect drivers once they get here, when using the small bridges between island towns.
According to an NJ.com report, the Garden State Parkway will see a three percent toll rise on Jan. 1, 2022. The parkway had a 27% toll hike in 2020.
An OCNJ Daily report said the Cape May County Bridge Commission is proposing a 50-cent fare increase for the five toll bridges it operates, pending a board vote after a public comment period from Dec. 8 through Jan. 8, 2022.
Karen Coughlin, executive director of the county’s bridge commission, told OCNJ Daily that the increase, if approved, would take effect in 2022. Coughlin did not return multiple phone messages from the Herald seeking an interview.
According to the report, comment forms will be available to the public at all toll booths operated by the Cape May County Bridge Commission and public opinion will also be accepted via email.
The increase would affect:
- The Middle Thorofare Bridge, between Wildwood Crest and Cape May.
- The Grassy Sound Bridge, between North Wildwood and Stone Harbor.
- The Townsend’s Inlet Bridge, between Avalon and Sea Isle City.
- The Corson’s Inlet Bridge, between Strathmere and Ocean City
- The Ocean City Longport Bridge, between Ocean City, Longport and Somers Point.
The toll for these bridges is currently $1.50 per car. The board would vote on the proposal at a meeting Jan. 20. The toll increase to the county bridges would reportedly be the first since 2009.