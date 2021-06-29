VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department will close Beach Drive and Shore Road to all street parking from 8 a.m. July 3 until the conclusion of the fireworks event, at approximately 11:00 p.m. that evening.
According to a release, there will be “no parking” signs posted along Beach Drive and Shore Road. Additionally, due to the large volume of pedestrians on the bayfront attending the event, this area will also be closed to all vehicular and bicycle traffic from Town Bank Road to Lincoln Boulevard, in North Cape May, from 3 p.m. July 3 until the conclusion of the event.
David C. Douglass Park will be closed July 2, at 10:00 p.m., and will reopen July 4.
The last block of Washington Boulevard, from Atlantic Avenue to Beach Drive, will be posted “no parking” from 10 a.m. July 2 until July 4 to allow for the setup and breakdown of several amusement rides that will be raised in that area. Vendors and amusement rides will stay open until approximately 10 p.m.
Motorists are warned not to block driveways, fire hydrants or intersections. Illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed and towed.
There will be ample parking throughout North Cape May. Handicap parking will be available on Holmes Avenue, between Atlantic Avenue and Beach Drive, and also Town Bank Road, between Fairview Road and Beach Drive.
In the event there are lost children, parents or guardians are directed to report the lost child to the nearest police officer, who will advise the Police Command Center, which will be located at Lincoln and Beach Drive.
In the event of rain, this event will be rescheduled for July 5, with the same schedule.