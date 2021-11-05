Route 52 Causeway Closing Rescheduled Due to Windy Conditions

 

OCEAN CITY - The south side of the Route 52 causeway (entering Ocean City at Ninth Street) will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 6, for the Trail of Two Cities 5-K walk and run. 

According to a municipal release, motorists may leave Ocean City during that time period using the westbound Route 52 Causeway, but all motorists traveling inbound to Ocean City are advised to plan alternative routes. The Longport Bridge, 34th Street Bridge, and Ocean Drive will be open. Police may adjust the scheduled closing hours, depending on when the roadway is cleared of all race participants. 

