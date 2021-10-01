Wildwood PD Logo

WILDWOOD - The Wildwood Police Department is reminding residents and motorists that the city's traffic lights will return to their "flash cycle" for the winter months.  

According to a release from the police department, the change will begin Oct. 1. Motorists are urged to use caution when approaching intersections. 

