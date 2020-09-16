OCEAN VIEW - The intersection of Woodbine Oceanview (C.R. 550) and Corson Tavern roads (C.R. 628) Sept. 17 will be closed to traffic, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., to allow for the final resurfacing of the intersection.
According to a release, this work is part of the Corson Tavern Road (C.R. 628) resurfacing project that Cape May County is completing. Traffic attempting to enter the intersection from all directions will not be permitted to pass through the intersection. Local traffic will have access up to the intersection during this time.
Traffic heading south on Route 9 and wishing to head south, onto Corson Tavern Road, will be detoured at Corson Tavern Road and will remain traveling south on Route 9 to the intersection at Seaville Avenue (C.R. 668 ), also known as Main Street. Motorists wishing to continue heading south on Corson Tavern Road will be directed west onto C.R. 668 back to Corson Tavern Road.
Through traffic traveling north on Corson Tavern Road will be detoured onto C.R. 668 east to Route 9. Northbound traffic will then continue traveling on Route 9.
Eastbound traffic on Woodbine Oceanview Road (C.R. 550) heading to Route 9 will be detoured onto Kings Highway (C.R. 608) and continue traveling on Kings Highway to C.R. 668 east, to Route 9.
Traffic heading north and south, along Route 9, wishing to travel west onto C.R. 550 will be directed to C.R. 668 and head west on C.R. 668 to the intersection with Kings Highway (C.R.608). Once on Kings Highway, traffic will be directed north to C.R. 550.
Residents living along Corson Tavern and Woodbine Oceanview roads will have access to their residences at all times and will be able to travel unimpeded along both roads up to the intersection. However, they will not be able to cross through the intersection.
The intersection will reopen to traffic at 5 a.m. Sept. 18.