COURT HOUSE - South State Inc. is scheduled to install asphalt paving at each end of the Middle Thorofare bridge, on Ocean Drive, during the night of June 3 into the of morning June 4, which will require shutdown of the roadway from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.  

According to a release, pavement striping will take place until noon June 4. Both lanes will be open June 4 at noon and for the weekend. 

Over the next two to two and a half weeks, the contractor will be completing the last few work items for the project and will occasionally need to shut down a lane for access. These lane shutdowns will be done with flagmen. 

Lane closures will end June 17. 

