DIAMOND BEACH - Temporary traffic signals on the Middle Thorofare Bridge were scheduled to be removed May 27, with the bridge having both lanes open for this weekend holiday. 

According to a release, South State will return June 1-2 for continued cleanup, minor paving and final striping of the bridge. 

