COURT HOUSE - More road closures at the Middle Thorofare Bridge are expected throughout the next several weeks due to the bridge's continued rehabilitation construction.
According to a release, the bridge is scheduled to be closed on the following dates:
- 7 p.m. March 23 to 5 a.m. March 24
- 9 p.m. March 26 to 5 a.m. March 27
- 7 p.m. April 6 to 5 a.m. April 7
Motorists are advised that a continuous single lane, with an alternating one-way traffic pattern (full closure of the southbound lane for the entire bridge), is expected. Motorists and vessels requiring bridge openings are advised to allow additional time and expect delays due to ongoing construction activities at the bridge.
Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions or other factors beyond the Cape May County Bridge Commission's Control.