OCEAN CITY - The Roosevelt Boulevard Bridge Sept. 21-22 will be restricted to one lane of alternating traffic, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

According to a release, traffic will be maintained using flaggers in order to alternate traffic along the bridge. The lane closure is necessary to permit an under-bridge platform truck to provide access for bridge inspectors.

The inspection is part of a routine biennial inspection that is mandated by the State of New Jersey. Two-way access will be maintained, but motorists should expect delays.

