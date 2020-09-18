OCEAN CITY - The Roosevelt Boulevard Bridge Sept. 21-22 will be restricted to one lane of alternating traffic, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
According to a release, traffic will be maintained using flaggers in order to alternate traffic along the bridge. The lane closure is necessary to permit an under-bridge platform truck to provide access for bridge inspectors.
The inspection is part of a routine biennial inspection that is mandated by the State of New Jersey. Two-way access will be maintained, but motorists should expect delays.