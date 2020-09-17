AVALON - The Ingram’s Thorofare Bridge Sept. 19 will be restricted to one lane of alternating traffic, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
According to a release, traffic will be maintained using flaggers to alternate traffic along the bridge. The lane closure is necessary to permit an under-bridge platform truck to provide access for bridge inspectors.
The inspection is part of a routine biennial inspection that is mandated by the state of New Jersey. Due to the availability of equipment and the need to perform the inspection before the upcoming lane restriction associated with the Phase 2 deck replacement of the bridge, the inspection has to proceed Sept. 19.
Two-way access will be maintained Sept. 19, but motorists should expect delays.