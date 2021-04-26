MAYS LANDING - Atlantic City Electric is currently rebuilding a critical transmission line running from Middle Township to the Wildwoods to improve service reliability for Cape May County customers.
According to a release, the project includes replacing existing utility poles with new, stronger steel poles and modern equipment that will improve the resiliency of the local energy grid.
To safely perform this work, intermittent overnight lane closures will occur between Exits 4 and 6, on the Garden State Parkway, from April 26-May 2, resulting in potential traffic delays. Lane closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to limit traffic disruptions. All work is weather permitting.
This project is upgrading four miles of critical transmission line between Middle Township and the Wildwoods, strengthening the local energy infrastructure against more extreme weather and improve reliability for more than 24,000 customers. These infrastructure upgrades will strengthen the region’s energy grid and will lead to fewer storm-related outages and better reliability for customers.
Atlantic City Electric is committed to minimizing potential impacts on local traffic, businesses and the community, and appreciates the cooperation and understanding of local residents as it continues to perform this important reliability enhancement work.
For additional information on reliability projects, visit atlanticcityelectric.com/Reliability.