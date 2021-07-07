Railroad Grade Crossing - Shutterstock
MARMORA - New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced the start of a railroad crossing rehabilitation project July 6, which will require a nine-day closure and detour of Church Road, in Marmora. 

According to a release, beginning at 7 a.m. July 7 until 7 a.m. July 16, Church Road/CR 602 is scheduled to be closed in both directions at the railroad crossing. Construction crews will remove the existing railroad crossing and replace it with a new, concrete crossing, as well as new asphalt approaches for a safer and smoother railroad crossing. Motorists are advised to follow the signed detour or plan an alternate route. 

This federally funded project is included within NJDOT’s railroad grade-crossing safety program, which repairs, upgrades or removes approximately 50 crossings each year, statewide. 

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. 

