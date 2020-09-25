WILDWOOD - New traffic patterns will be implemented on Rio Grande Avenue (C.R. 661) Sept. 28-Oct. 2, from the George Redding Bridge to Artic Avenue, between the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
According to a release, the closure is necessary to install decorative mural art on the intersections of Rio Grande Avenue, with Susquehanna Avenue and Park Boulevard. The intersections of Susquehanna Avenue and Park Boulevard will be closed to traffic during these times. Business along Rio Grande Avenue, between Susquehanna Avenue and Park Boulevard, will be accessible from Hand Avenue or Hudson Avenue.
Business entrances facing Rio Grande Avenue will be closed, and access across Rio Grande Avenue at Hudson Avenue will be closed. The new traffic pattern will exist until Oct. 2 and only during the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., normal traffic patterns will be in place at nights between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Eastbound traffic approaching the George Redding Bridge will be channeled from two lanes into one lane as they approach Susquehanna Avenue. Traffic wishing to continue east toward Park Boulevard will be directed south onto Susquehanna Avenue to Hand Avenue and east to Park Boulevard. The traffic signal at the intersection of Hand Avenue and Park Boulevard will remain operational during this stage of construction.
Traffic wishing to proceed south may do so at Park Boulevard. Traffic wishing to proceed north shall continue east, to New Jersey Avenue, and proceed north on New Jersey Avenue.
Westbound Rio Grande Avenue traffic approaching Park Boulevard will be channeled north onto Artic Avenue to West Taylor Avenue. Westbound traffic will continue west, on Taylor Avenue, until Susquehanna Avenue, where they will turn south onto Susquehanna Avenue back to Rio Grande Avenue. Traffic heading west approaching Park Boulevard but wishing to head south on Park boulevard are encouraged to turn south at New Jersey Avenue.
Hand Avenue will be opened to two-way traffic from Park Boulevard to Lake Drive; however, traffic will not be permitted to turn north onto Susquehanna Avenue. Motorists will not be able to access Rio Grande Avenue by heading north on Susquehanna Avenue.
Park Boulevard will be closed between West Hand Avenue and West Taylor Avenue. Northbound Park Boulevard traffic wishing to continue north will be detoured to West Hand Avenue to New Jersey Avenue to West Taylor back to Park Boulevard. Southbound Park Boulevard traffic wishing to continue traveling south will be detoured to West Andrews Avenue to New Jersey Avenue to West Leaming Avenue to Park Boulevard. Rio Grande Avenue will also be closed to traffic between Park Boulevard and Artic Avenue.