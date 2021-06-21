NORTH CAPE MAY - Between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. June 22 and June 23, there will be a lane restriction along Bayshore Road (C.R. 603), in Lower Township, between Townbank Road and Sandman Boulevard, in order to allow emergency paving restoration to proceed.
According to a release, Cape May County, in conjunction with the Lower Township MUA, will be resurfacing the travel lanes of this section of Bayshore Road, in order to restore recent utility openings and address road fatigue. This project is intended to provide for a more stable riding surface until a planned major reconstruction of this section of Bayshore Road is undertaken in the near future.
Bayshore Road will be milled and paved under a lane restriction.
During the hours of construction, southbound traffic will be detoured at Townbank Road (C.R. 648) around the construction zone. Northbound traffic will be maintained.
The detour will last until 6 a.m. each morning. Residents will always have access to their homes during the paving operation. All business will remain open; however, motorists are urged to not park on the paved shoulder, so that they do not interfere with the construction activities.