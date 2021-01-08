AC Electric Logo - Use This One

MAYS LANDING - Atlantic City Electric is currently rebuilding a critical transmission line running through Middle and Dennis townships to improve reliability for Cape May County customers and visitors to the region.  

According to a release, to safely perform this work, one lane will be closed on Route 9, between Sea Isle Boulevard and Avalon Boulevard, from about 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, resulting in traffic delays. The company says it is committed to minimizing potential impacts on local traffic, businesses and the community, and appreciates the cooperation and understanding of local residents as it continues to perform this important reliability enhancement work.  

The company expects to complete construction along this portion of Route 9 by April 2021. 

