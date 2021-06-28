CMPD Logo

CAPE MAY - The Cape May Police Department advises the public that Broad Street, between the railroad tracks near the bus station and Lafayette Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic June 28, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., for paving.  

According to a release, residents in the area are encouraged to move their vehicles out of the area prior to the work starting. Specifically, motorists are asked to remove their vehicles from the Broad Street Court and Lafayette Court parking lots. There will be no access to vehicular traffic during construction.  

Residents that may require special attention should call the Cape May Police Department, at 609-884-9500, and ask to speak with an officer about their situation. 

