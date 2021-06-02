LT Logo

VILLAS - Fulling Mill Road (C.R. 654) June 3, between 5-9 p.m., will be closed for paving, between Mowery and Franklin avenues, in Villas.  

According to a release, traffic heading west will be detoured onto Franklin Avenue, then to Benz Avenue, to Mowery Avenue, and then directed back to Fulling Mill Road. Traffic heading east will be detoured to Mowery Avenue, to Benz Avenue to Franklin Avenue, and then directed back to Fulling Mill Road.  

The paving is expected to last about four hours, after which Fulling Mill Road will be reopened to traffic. 

