COURT HOUSE - Between the hours of 8-9:30 p.m. July 24, motorists traveling along Stone Harbor Boulevard (C.R. 657) should expect minor delays related to extended bridge openings to accommodate boat traffic associated with the Festival of Lights Boat Parade.

According to a county release, at approximately 8 p.m. and lasting for about 20 minutes, the bascule span of the 96th Street Bridge will remain in the open position to allow for the continuous passage of boats participating in the Festival of Lights Parade to pass through.

At approximately 9 p.m. and lasting for about 20 minutes, the bridge will remain in the open position to accommodate boats traveling back from the parade route. Motorists should anticipate traffic backups and delays during this period.

Motorists wishing to avoid delays should use utilize Ingram’s Thorofare Bridge to enter or leave Stone Harbor during this time period.

