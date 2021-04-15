Middle Thorofare Bridge

Middle Thorofare Bridge

COURT HOUSE - The Middle Thorofare Bridge is expected to be closed between 9 p.m. April 15 and 5 a.m. April 16. 

According to a release, motorists and vessels requiring bridge openings are advised to allow additional time and expect delays due to ongoing construction activities at the bridge. 

Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions or other factors. 

