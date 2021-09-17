SICPD Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY - The following streets will be closed to traffic Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for the Fall Family Festival: 

-East end of JFK Boulevard, beyond Pleasure Avenue around to Landis Avenue 

-Pleasure Avenue, from 40th Street to JFK Boulevard 

Residents are asked to make plans to remove vehicles from these areas prior to the street closures. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments