COURT HOUSE - The 96th Street Bridge, along Stone Harbor Boulevard, leading into the Borough of Stone Harbor, will be undergoing structural repairs to the bascule span (movable span) during nighttime hours Monday through Thursday, beginning Sept. 20 extending until Sept. 30.
According to a county release, traffic will not be able to pass over the bridge between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. during those nights. There will be no closures Fridays through Sundays during that period.
The contractor will be fortifying beam three, as part of ongoing emergency repair work to address small cracks that were discovered as part of a recent interim bridge inspection procedure. Due to the nature of the work, the bridge cannot remain open as work proceeds.
Through traffic wishing to access Stone Harbor via Stone Harbor Boulevard will be detoured during these work times with access to Stone Harbor directed to Avalon Boulevard. Local traffic wishing to access businesses and residences up to the west side of the bridge will be permitted to proceed along Stone Harbor Boulevard. The bridge will reopen at 6 a.m. the morning of the night closures.
Traffic heading north on the Garden State Parkway wishing to access Stone Harbor at Exit 10 will be redirected to proceed north on the Parkway to Exit 13 and proceed east on Avalon Boulevard (C.R. 601) to Ocean Drive (C.R. 619).
Traffic will then be directed south along Ocean Drive to Stone Harbor. Traffic traveling south on the parkway will be directed to take Exit 13 onto Avalon Boulevard, as well. Traffic heading east on Court House-South Dennis Road (C.R. 657) will be advised to either take Route 9 north to Avalon Boulevard or to take Exit 10 north onto the Garden State Parkway to Avalon Boulevard.
Stone Harbor traffic wishing to head west, along Stone Harbor Boulevard, will be directed north along Third Avenue /Ocean Drive (C.R. 619) and west along Avalon Boulevard (C.R. 601) to the Garden State Parkway.
The proposed work is part of ongoing emergency repair work that is intended to maintain and prolong the life of the bascule span until a planned replacement of the span and upgrades to the bridge commenced.