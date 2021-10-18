VILLAS - Beginning Oct. 18, work will commence on the long-awaited resurfacing of Bayshore Road, from Charles Street to Townbank Road.
According to a police department release, the project will include the construction of new curbs, sidewalks and gutter south of Heidi Avenue, drainage improvements, upgrades to the traffic signal at the intersection of Breakwater and Bayshore roads, and the milling and resurfacing of the existing roadway.
Crews will begin saw cutting the roadway Oct. 18 to allow for the construction of the new curbs and gutter. The work will proceed from the south end of the project near Townbank Road and head north.
Motorists are advised that traffic will be maintained in both directions; however, during working hours, traffic will be shifted approaching the work zone. Later in the week, the removal and replacement of the existing concrete curb will begin.
These activities are expected to continue for at least the next two weeks. Motorists are advised to use caution when approaching the work zone.