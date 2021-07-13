Middle Thorofare Bridge Designs Shown; Stakeholders,' Public’s Input Sought

Middle Thorofare Bridge in July 2018

 File photo

DIAMOND BEACH - South State Inc. will be performing construction work on the Middle Thorofare Bridge, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., installing lighting on Pier 10. 

According to a Lower Township Police Department release, work will be done in the evenings of July 14 and 15, using a single lane, alternating traffic pattern, with flagmen. The roadway will be open during this time, but motorists should expect some delays and plan accordingly. 

