Middle Thorofare Bridge

Middle Thorofare Bridge

 File photo

DIAMOND BEACH - South State Inc. will be resuming construction work on the Middle Thorofare Bridge beginning Sept. 27 to complete a few remaining work items and cleanup activities.   

According to a release from the Lower Township Police Department, the traffic pattern will be single-lane alternating traffic through the use of flaggers as needed on a daily basis. The work is scheduled for Monday through Friday over the next three weeks.  

The police department suggests motorists allow themselves extra time for traveling through the work zone. 

