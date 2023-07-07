96th Street Bridge - File Photo

The 96th Street Bridge leading into Stone Harbor.

 File Photo

STONE HARBOR - The 96th Street Bridge along Stone Harbor Boulevard leading into the Borough of Stone Harbor will be undergoing repairs to the bascule span (movable span) during nighttime hours beginning on Monday, July 10th and ending on July 13th.

