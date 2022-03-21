A,Very,Old,,Orange,And,Black,Detour,Sign,On,A
Mike Flippo/ Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - 34th Street (CR 623) will be closed between West Avenue and Asbury Avenue in Ocean City beginning March 23, in order to allow for milling and final resurfacing improvements by the New Jersey American Water Company.

Both west bound and east bound 34th Street traffic will be detoured during active construction. East bound 34th Street traffic will be detoured south onto West Avenue then east to 36th Street and north to Asbury Avenue back to 34th Street. West bound 34th Street traffic will be detoured north onto Asbury Avenue then west onto 33rd Street then south onto West Avenue and back to 34th Street.

West Avenue (CR 619) will be closed to north bound traffic between 35th Street and 34th Street.

Traffic travelling north bound on West Avenue will be detoured east onto 36th Street and north onto Asbury Avenue then west onto 33rd Street and back to West Avenue. South bound West Avenue traffic will be maintained.

35th street will be closed between Asbury and Haven to both east and west bound traffic. East bound traffic will be detoured to 36th Street. West bound traffic will be detoured north to Asbury Avenue and follow the posted detour described above.

The closure is necessary in order to accommodate construction activities including the milling and final resurfacing of the road. This closure will occur on Wednesday (3/23) and Thursday (3/24) and only during active construction. Two-way traffic will temporarily resume Wednesday night and permanently resume at the end of the workday on Thursday. Motorist are urged to use caution along the detour route.

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments