Toco Toucan

Say hello to the newest animal at the Cape May County Zoo, one of two Toco Toucans.

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Zoo is excited to announce the arrival of a breeding pair of Toco Toucans.  The Toucans came from the Dallas World Aquarium located in Dallas, Texas.

