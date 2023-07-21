‘Tilly’ the Two-Toed Sloth Was a Zoo Ambassador

Matilda the two-toed sloth, known as ‘Tilly,’ is shown hanging upside down at the Cape May County Zoo before her unexpected passing. She will be remembered for her charm as an animal ambassador for the zoo and for sloth conservation programs.

 Courtesy Cape May County Park/Zoo's Facebook page

COURT HOUSE – The Cape May County Zoo announced the passing of its two-toed sloth, Matilda, on its Facebook page, July 14.

