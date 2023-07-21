‘Tilly’ the Two-Toed Sloth Was a Zoo Ambassador

Matilda the two-toed sloth, known as ‘Tilly,’ is shown hanging upside down at the Cape May County Zoo before her unexpected passing. She will be remembered for her charm as an animal ambassador for the zoo and for sloth conservation programs.
COURT HOUSE – The Cape May County Zoo announced the passing of its two-toed sloth, Matilda, on its Facebook page, July 14.
Known as “Tilly” to the zoo staff, she arrived about a year ago from a private zoo in Ohio. According to Dr. Alex Ernst, associate zoo veterinarian, two-toed sloths originate in South or Central America.
“They are rainforest dwellers,” Ernst said.
As such, Tilly was kept indoors where her natural temperature and humidity range was maintained.
Ernst explained that Tilly passed away from a condition known as gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV), which is an enlargement of the stomach and a condition seen in large and giant breed dogs. The two-toed sloth is actually the size of a small dog, ranging in size from 9 to 17 pounds.
Ernst said this species of sloth is inclined to this problem. He said the Adventure Aquarium, in Camden, had a two-toed sloth die of the same malady.
In GDV, the stomach bloats and becomes more unstable, leading to it flipping and twisting, and in the acute stages ends up being fatal. Tilly, Ernst said, was totally normal the day before, and was found dead the next day. Ernst performed the necropsy and found the bloat and twist associated with GVD.
According to Ernst, Tilly was a very special animal at the zoo.
“Sloths are unlike any mammal I have ever worked with,” Ernst said. “They are so unique in their movements, their metabolism is very slow, they are such interesting creatures.”
Ernst said the two-toed sloth is very happy hanging upside down and is naturally designed to do so. Their 3- to 4-inch claws allow them to dangle upside down.
Tilly was part of the zoo’s Education Department as an “ambassador animal” that was part of the zoo’s educational outreach program and would not normally be seen by zoo visitors.
The plan was for Tilly to bring something new to the Education Department as it is moved to Atlantic Cape Community College's Court House campus.
“Sloths are big in pop culture,” Ernst said.
He added that the zoo is planning to have a physical presence on the Atlantic Cape campus, and Tilly was going to be the face of that presence.
“We had such a tremendous response when we did programs with her,” he said. “(Her death) is so disappointing to us.”
Ernst said the zoo will proceed with its plans, which are moving along rapidly, and there will be many new offerings and “a ton of new initiatives.”
“At some point in the future maybe we’ll try to have another sloth,” Ernst said.
During her time at the zoo, Tilly made a huge impact for Sloth Conservation, helping to raise over $5,000 for wild sloths. She helped to educate people about her wild counterparts and their rainforest habitat.
