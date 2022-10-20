COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Zoo is excited to announce the addition of Matilda (Tilly), a 6-month-old female Two-toed Sloth who has joined the Zoo's Education Department as an Animal Ambassador. The Education Department works with different animals to connect with and inspire people to learn more about various species.
Tilly will join other animal ambassadors such as the Three-banded Armadillo, Spectacled Owl, and Patagonian Mara that can be seen during private animal encounters, tours, birthday parties, Zoo camp, and Zoo-to-You programs.
Dr. Alex Ernst, Associate Veterinarian said, “Tilly is undergoing specialized training so that she will be ready to go on Education Programs and provide an opportunity for guests to get an up-close view of her while learning about this amazing species and the delicate rainforests habitats sloths and other South and Central American animals depend on.”
The difference between a two-toed sloth and a three-toed sloth is simply that a two-toed sloth has two toes on their forelimbs as opposed to three. They are also in different families and two-toed sloths are larger in size. Their toes are used to help them hang upside down from branches in the canopy of the rainforest where they spend most of their time.
“The Education Department at the Zoo works to encourage the public of all ages about the preservation and conservation of wildlife and their habitat. The addition of Tilly to their programs will give them another opportunity to educate and inspire visitors to enhance their Zoo experience and better understand the continual need to be part of the world conservation efforts,” said Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, Liaison to the Parks and Zoo.
Sloths are herbivorous and eat leaves, fruit and some select fresh green shoots. Sloths are nocturnal and sleep for about 15 hours during the day and wake up at night to eat. They spend most of their time hanging upside down for sleeping and eating.
“The only way to see Tilly is during programs offered by our Education Department. Please log on to www.CMCZoo.com for more information on the programs offered by the Zoo Education Department,” added Ernst.
The Cape May County Parks and Zoo are open daily and free to the public. Park hours are from 7 a.m. until dusk. Zoo hours are 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.; winter hours begin in November and are 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
