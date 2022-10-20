Zoo - Two toed Sloth.jpg

Tilly, the newest addition to the zoo's education department.

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Zoo is excited to announce the addition of Matilda (Tilly), a 6-month-old female Two-toed Sloth who has joined the Zoo's Education Department as an Animal Ambassador. The Education Department works with different animals to connect with and inspire people to learn more about various species. 

Zoo - Three-toed Sloth 1.jpg

A three-toed sloth, very similar to Tilly, the zoo's newest addition to the Education Department.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments