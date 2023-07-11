Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/HeraldNewsletters.
July 3-9
Wildwood Substation Fire
A fire broke out at the Atlantic City Electric (ACE) Lake Avenue substation in Wildwood at about noon, July 7. Although the fire was contained within an hour, the damage left 24,000 ACE customers without power across the Wildwoods.
Crews from the utility worked to restore power over a 40-hour period, with full coverage of the area restored by around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, July 9.
The fire clearly started due to an electrical issue in a transfer station, said Cape May County Fire Marshal Conrad Johnson, July 10, adding there was no cause for further investigation by his office.
The fire struck at the substation on a summer weekend in July when the Wildwoods traditionally have a population on the island that is larger than that of the state’s third largest city, Paterson.
Traffic lights went out, restaurants that would normally be full fell dark, generators kicked in where they could, air conditioning was largely unavailable outside of the cooling centers, the rides on the famous boardwalk went silent, and visitors either sweltered in hot vacation venues or headed for home.
The Electrical Engineering Portal asserts that “the historic risk of fires in substations has been historically low.” The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) does point out that across the nation, the likelihood of substation fires has increased as aging equipment meets the need for heavier loads.
There is no reason to suspect what happened on Lake Avenue was anything but an accidental fire. What the incident does is point to the vulnerabilities of a far-flung network of transmission lines and substations that we call the electric grid.
The IEEE estimates 55,000 substations nationwide. The Federal Energy Regulation Commission chairman has called substations “the most vulnerable nodes in the nation’s vast electric grid.”
Just months ago, in December 2022,attacks on substations in Washington state and North Carolina had the nation on edge. Lawmakers in some states began introducing bills that would demand greater substation security within their states.
Again, there is no reason to think overloaded systems or outright criminal action caused this particular fire. The incident for now is a glimpse of the importance of grid vulnerability as we make the huge transition to green power.
Parking Tickets
If individuals watching the July 3 Stone Harbor Council meeting on Zoom had not been muted, one might possibly have heard an intake of breath when Councilman Reese Moore reported that 915 parking tickets had been written in the borough during the month of June. That is an average of over 30 per day.
This news followed 564 parking tickets issued in May, compared with only 33 in May the previous year.
What’s different? Stone Harbor went to the ParkMobile App, May 1, as the principal way for drivers to pay for parking. Gone were the meters and kiosks. With them went the practice of giving drivers warnings before issuing formal tickets.
The argument was easy to make. When you park with the app, the app notifies you when your time is almost gone and provides an easy way to re-up for more time. No need for warnings.
The borough administrator says the switch to the app was intended to provide a flexible, friendly way to park while also saving the borough the rising expense of dealing with aging kiosks.
The unintended consequence of the soaring number of tickets is a product of the enforcement capabilities of the software, which leads police directly to vehicles that did not pay or whose time has expired. Parking enforcers have learned how to use their end of the software faster than the drivers have.
Ticket volume has gone up in other communities that have switched to the app payment system. Most not in the volume that hit Stone Harbor. When Sea Isle made the switch in 2021, the city overlapped the new app with its old system of kiosks for one year before going only to the app. In Stone Harbor, the borough went cold turkey to the app.
The surge in tickets has everyone hoping the borough has a solution soon or the numbers for July could get really scary.
StayNJ
Lawmakers in Trenton had months to get the 2024 budget ironed out. In true Trenton fashion, the vote that prevented the state from closing down came on the final day. The $54 billion budget was passed without anyone completely sure what’s in it.
One thing we do know is the Legislature passed and the governor signed a $1.3 billion property tax relief program dubbed StayNJ. The program is a senior property tax credit action that could provide a direct credit for up to $6,500 on property tax bills.
The full benefit of the new program is set for 2026 when it replaces both the Anchor and Senior Freeze programs. Critics argue that eligible property owners may never see the full benefits promised if the state’s financial position weakens before 2026.
Happenings
Middle Township students involved in vandalism at the high school had to make restitution in order to receive their diplomas.
Cape May reached an agreement with another one of the individuals who received bonus checks drawn on the Affordable Housing Trust Fund in 2020. Five of seven individuals have repaid the city so far.
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) issued its decision on Ocean Wind I, giving Ørsted the go ahead to begin construction. Meanwhile, Cape May County has filed comments opposing the Atlantic Shores South wind farm project.
The state Department of Community Affairs launched an eviction defense diversion program that seeks to extend protections for renters now that previous pandemic-induced protections have lapsed.
Lower Cape May Regional has turned to the principal of its middle school to be the new district superintendent.
Stone Harbor has concluded that the Third Avenue property the borough purchased to meet its affordable housing obligations is “unrentable” and in need of being elevated to meet flood ordinance requirements.
Marie Hayes was appointed to fill the vacant position of county surrogate until the November election. Hayes, a Republican, is a candidate for the position in the election. She is opposed by Democrat Beverly McCall.
Owners who rent property, including condominiums, are going to have to get a mercantile license in Wildwood Crest given a new ordinance recently adopted by the governing body.
A new state law requires sellers of property and landlords to disclose knowledge of a property’s history of flooding, flood risk, and location in a flood zone or area.
Sea Isle City reorganized with the swearing in of its mayor for the ninth time. Avalon reorganized with its mayor of 32 years swearing in his successor.
Spout Off of the Week
Lower Township - Sorry to shout but THE RECENT COMMENT THAT E-BIKES SHOULD BE BANNED ON BOARDWALKS EVERYWHERE IS CORRECT! Sorry. As an E-Bike owner myself, these vehicles have no business being intermingled with a pedestrian walkway. Some of them weigh 50-60 pounds or more, and since force is a result of both speed and weight, this is an accident with significant injury waiting to happen. Pedestrians deserve to walk unobstructed on boardwalks promenades and walkways without fear for their lives because that’s what people come here for. Don’t let inconsiderate people ruin enjoyable activities for everyone.
