Sept. 19-25:
Wildwood Chaos
Two people are dead after Wildwood became the site for an unsanctioned pop-up car rally over the weekend. Information on the organizers of the rally is still unreliable. What is clear is that the social media-promoted rally drew thousands to Wildwood, at times producing bedlam. Spillover from the rally also caused unsanctioned gatherings in Rio Grande and Seaville.
The dangerous and unruly behavior included speeding on crowded streets, spinning maneuvers at intersections and reports of bottles thrown at police cars. Some injured were airlifted.
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Wildwood City Police released a statement saying that charges have been filed against Gerald White, a 37-year-old driver from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. According to the release, the charges list White as the at-fault driver involved in a fatal crash that killed one pedestrian and the driver of a nearby 2014 Honda Civic. White is currently lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said the tragic events were “a direct result of the organizers of a pop-up car rally self-identified as H2Oi or H2O22.”
New Off-Shore Wind Targets
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new executive order raising the target capacity for New Jersey’s offshore wind initiative from 7500 megawatts to 11,000, a nearly 50% increase. While some still hold onto hopes of resisting the massive wind farms, the state’s plans are expanding. Executive Order 307 not only raises the capacity targets, but also directs the Board of Public Utilities and other agencies and boards “to study the feasibility and benefits of further increasing the goal.”
The Murphy administration released a Green Jobs for a Sustainable Future Report outlining the workforce benefits of the state’s alternative energy program while also stating that the expansion of green jobs would be a “diversity-focused initiative.” Murphy promises to “engage labor unions around workforce and training needs” and to have the state become an “equity investor in startups.”
The state promulgated a 2022 One-Year Plan. The plan is led by First Lady Tammy Murphy who will serve as honorary chair. The New Jersey Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy will execute a four-part initiative over the next twelve months. The list of emerging programs and pilots takes up most of an eight-page document.
Monarch Populations
While Cape May County still holds its Monarch Festival at the Nature Center of Cape May, there are many signs of decline in the monarch butterfly population. One estimate is that the butterfly population in eastern America has dropped by 84% since 1996.
As we watch for sea level rise and increasing storm events, perhaps one overlooked indicator of the impact of climate change is what is happening to one of the county’s most beloved visitors.
Scientist tells us that the monarch butterfly is very sensitive to changes in temperature. Climate change, disturbance in the milkweed supply, an important food source, and increasing levels of precipitation all present major challenges. Just this year, the monarch was declared endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in Geneva.
Numerous reports tell us that climate change is disrupting reproduction and changing migratory patterns for animals, insects and plants. The monarch butterfly population may be one of our county’s most visible manifestations of a growing problem.
Happenings
High inflation led Gold Medal Environmental, Cape May County’s largest solid waste management company, to seek changes in its arrangements with several municipalities last spring. Now, it seems a competitor, Pinelands Construction, is reaping the benefit with new contracts.
Upper Township School District has approved the new state health curriculum after hearing from many parents who opposed it.
Cape May City’s new co-Harbor Masters have proposed a requirement that boats moored in the harbor or city waterways for greater than 30 days will need to register their vessels.
Coast Guard recruits will spend the holidays with local families as a pre-pandemic program resumes.
Election preparations are underway. Responding to national concerns over the security of the vote, County Clerk Rita Rothberg assured residents that all measures are being taken to ensure that ballots are secure and uncompromised.
Local churches in the United Methodist Church are debating liberalization trends, especially those dealing with issues of human sexuality. With some pushing disaffiliation, the issues have become embroiled in financial concerns.
Cape May City Council heard a year-to-date financial report that emphasized the town’s strong revenue streams from a healthy summer season. Sea Isle City’s governing body was presented with a financial summary that showed summer revenues “in very good shape.”
Both Avalon and Stone Harbor passed resolutions permitting the Army Corps of Engineers to establish staging areas for the 2022/2023 federal beach replenishment project. Stone Harbor Council received a report from its coastal engineer that indicated the beach fill will cover a wider area than originally thought.
Cape May City police have developed a recruitment video which they take on the road as they visit colleges in the tri-state area. Recruiting police officers has become a very competitive activity and the department is responding with innovative practices.
Middle Township continues to make progress on the necessary steps to promote affordable housing opportunities. Since a court-approved settlement in January, the township has adopted a number of ordinance changes, hired an experienced firm to administer its program and created a spending plan for developer funds in a township trust fund.
A local wood carver and amateur historian weaves his interest in history with his art. J. P. Hand has developed a preeminent reputation as a carver of waterfowl while also finding the time to indulge his passion for the history of Cape May County.
A new species of mosquito is becoming dominant in the area. This critter so favors biting the area of the hands that it has earned the nickname knuckle-biter.
Spout Off of the Week
Wildwood – The city of Wildwood was unprepared for the gang that caused death and destruction. What are the next steps to keep our families safe? Who is responsible for the lack of leadership and protection for the visitors and residents.
