Feb. 28-March 6:
Ukraine
Almost two weeks after the initial invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, the fighting continues, creating a massive humanitarian crisis, with over 1.5 million refugees seeking safety in neighboring European countries. Here, in Cape May County, the Ukrainian flag flew at the county courthouse.
Cape May opened its recent City Council meeting with a prayer for the people of Ukraine. Similar gestures of solidarity and concern have appeared across the county. Locals with roots in Ukraine reacted with shock and sorrow at the news of the invasion.
The state instituted a boycott of imports from Russia and Belarus. New Jersey has the fourth largest population of Ukrainians in the country, behind only New York, Pennsylvania, and California.
Both Russian and Ukraine supply summer workers in the county through the J-1 visa program. For two years, the program has been severely hampered by Covid restrictions. Now, employers worry that the fighting could continue to disrupt the flow of needed workers.
Inflation
Inflation in the U.S. was already at a 40-year high when Russia invaded Ukraine. The invasion, the sanctions imposed in reaction to it, and the complicating factors of supply chains already crippled by the lingering impacts of the global pandemic mean added pressure on prices.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the country has 11 million job openings while actual hiring has declined. The shortage of workers is forcing salaries up and the production of goods and services down, leading to increased inflationary pressure. The Automobile Association of America (AAA) says that gas prices are at their highest level since 2008 and are reacting to a surge in the price of oil. As of March 7, one local station is posting the cost of regular gas at $4.19.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the cost of food rose 7% in January 2022 over January 2021, the highest food inflation since 1981. Experts also add that the cost of shipping a container by ocean or air is skyrocketing.
Covid
Is it over? One would think the Covid crisis is over given the number of times a statement to that effect has been issued at local municipal meetings. A recent meeting in Stone Harbor had four different individuals state that Covid is over.
Certainly, the numbers provided by the county suggest the rapid decline in new cases continues. As of March 4, the previous seven days produced only 23 new cases in the county report. There were two additional new fatalities reported. One problem with the case count statistic now is the mass delivery of home test kits, which can result in positive cases that never get reported to the health department.
The New Jersey health emergency ended March 7, as did the statewide school mask mandate. School districts now have the authority with respect to mask regulations and almost all are making mask wearing optional. Gov. Phil Murphy has also extended due dates for vaccine mandates.
Sea Isle Sex Assaults
Over six months after the Herald received information alleging two rapes in Sea Isle City over the Independence Day weekend, Sea Isle City admitted that two sex assaults occurred and an arrest has been made. Months of effort to get at the information were met with resistance by the Sea Isle City Police Department. The admission that the sex assaults occurred came after Police Chief Tom McQuillen retired.
Happenings
A flood insurance reauthorization bill has been introduced in Washington that holds open the possibility of ending the sequence of short-term authorizations of funds for the flood insurance program. It also seeks to reduce the rate of increase in flood insurance premiums.
One lucky ticket bought in Cape May County hit a $1 million power ball prize. Meanwhile,diners at the Lobster House found a pearl in their order of oysters.
The admitted killer of a North Wildwood child in 2012 will get early release from prison due to the state’s Covid protocols.
Stone Harbor has authorized engineering design work on its 80th Street well house. The project will introduce a new methodology for adding chlorine to the water supply.
Cape May concluded an agreement with its firefighters, marking the sixth union labor contract successfully negotiated in the last 14 months. The city also announced plans to bond for a new police station at its next meeting.
After forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the 4-H Fair is returning this year and is currently seeking vendors.
Middle Township Mayor Timothy Donohue gave his annual State of the Township address to the local Chamber of Commerce, citing the municipality’s population growth and expanding economy.
Budgets continue to be introduced across the county. The city manager’s proposed budget in Cape Mayincreases spending with no local purpose tax increase. A $200 million county budget will likewise contain no increase in the property tax.
Avalon is proposing an increase in the fine imposed for emergency water shutoffsin an attempt to increase vigilance of homeowners concerning winterization of second homes.
After a record year for visitor spending during the summer season, the county is actively marketing to Canadians to return to county resorts this summer. Prior to pandemic-induced border closings, Canadian visitors represented as much as 7% of the county tourist traffic.
Back bay dredging will not be needed in Stone Harbor in 2022, but the borough deposited $300,000 in its bay dredging fund, as it prepares for the likelihood of a dredging project in the future.
The state reports a significant spike in the number of vehicle thefts. The vast majority of these thefts occur when the keys are left in the car, or the car is left running.
The debate continues over a book some parents seek to have removed from a Lower Township school’s library.
One Avalon resident sees beach tags as a scam, while the mayors of Wildwood municipalities share their views on the potential use of tags on Five Mile Island beaches.
Spout Off of the Week
Sea Isle City - Thank you Herald for pressing Sea Isle City to acknowledge the existence of sex assaults against minors during the week of July 4. But there must be more. We have teenage children who join us during these holidays' year in and out. Why were we not warned that truly unsafe conditions existed in SIC? Is that no less important than a rip tide warning? Our children were exposed to a hazard and no one had shouted “unsafe” when we sent them for ice cream and the walk to promenade. Why was this ethical consideration beyond our mayor and city council?
