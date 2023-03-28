Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
March 20-26
Spotlight on Auto Theft
In Wildwood Crest this week, a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with auto theft. The incident was an example of a surge in vehicle thefts that gained public attention in 2022. Now, a group of bills are making their way through the Assembly in Trenton, as some lawmakers seek to address the problem.
One bill separates motor vehicle theft from a general consolidating statute on theft and makes it a separate statutory offense to facilitate better tracking of car thefts. Another authorizes home detention for juveniles adjudicated delinquent for certain motor vehicle offenses. Yet a third bill expands criminal penalties related to illegal use of a motor vehicle master key. Still one more bill expands the crime of being the leader of an auto theft trafficking network. It also establishes being a participant in an auto theft trafficking network as a third-degree crime.
Among the most controversial of the bills is one that “establishes mandatory minimum terms of imprisonment and expanded restitution for adult offenders who commit theft of a motor vehicle.” Some argue that attention should be paid to the causes of auto thefts. Others like the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey say that only 7% of car thieves are ever caught, so increased penalties are not the answer. Criminal justice reformers also argue that New Jersey has the worst racial disparity in the nation when it comes to juvenile justice. They argue these bills will reinforce those trends.
Despite the critics, the push continues.
Mayor Pleads Guilty
As the week came to a close March 24, Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron entered a plea of guilty to federal charges of tax fraud. Byron is already under state indictment on four criminal counts for fraudulently participating in the state’s health benefits program. Identical state charges were brought against former mayor Ernie Troiano and current Commissioner Steve Mikulski.
While many in the public awaited further news on the state charges, word came at week’s end of Byron’s guilty plea in federal court. Byron will be sentenced on the federal charges in early August. He could face up to three years in prison on each of two counts related to the tax fraud.
It was not immediately clear if the guilty plea means that Byron will have to resign as mayor. City officials are wrestling with that issue now. Byron’s seat on the city commission will be on the ballot in November.
Even though it was a state grand jury that indicted Byron on the health benefits fraud, an order of venue has located the upcoming trial in Cape May County.
Restoring School Funding Sort of
For several years now, state funding for K-12 public education has been declining in Cape May County. In 2018, the state initiated a process of phasing out adjustment aid to rural and low population school districts. Adjustment aid, also known as hold harmless aid, prevented these districts from feeling the full impact of the state’s new funding formula established in 2008.
After nine years of holding the districts harmless, the state began the process of phasing out the aid which the formula did not dictate.
In fiscal year 2019, state aid to Cape May County schools totaled $64.4 million. The projected aid for fiscal year 2024 was $42.8 million. The one-year decrease projected for fiscal year 2024 in the county was $5.6 million across nine of the 18 districts. With over 160 districts scheduled to lose significant aid dollars in fiscal year 24 as they face post-pandemic recovery issues, Trenton legislators restored an overall two-thirds of the projected lost aid for one year only. Gov. Phil Murphy called for the aid to be restored.
The school districts are now required to submit a “written plan explaining how the district will allocate these funds and how the district will fund operations in future years” when the district will no longer receive the restored dollars.
Happenings
Cape May introduced its 2023 budget with no call for a tax rate increase. That was not the case in Stone Harbor, where the 2023 budget will require one cent or 3.4% hike in the local purpose tax rate.
A Court House man was given a jail sentence of up to 55 years following his no contest plea on charges that he sexually assaulted five boys.
In an all-out search for Community Rating System (CRS) points to replace those that expired this year, Stone Harbor is contemplating several changes to its flood prevention ordinance, including one that would add another foot to the design flood elevation height.
The collapse of a Sea Isle City condominium balcony that killed a worker has spurred legislation in Trenton to require structural engineering reviews of certain multifamily dwellings. Meanwhile, an engineering firm has recommended further investigation before the Spinnaker Condominium’s South Tower balconies in Sea Isle are safe for use.
The state of the county is very strong, according to Commissioner Director Leonard Desiderio who announced in a County Chamber of Commerce speech that the county’s 2023 budget will contain a three cent decrease in the property tax rate.
Lower Township Council honored Lower Cape May Regional (LCMR) High School wrestlers Brock Zurawski and Chase Hansen for their achievements in the recent wrestling season.
With little opposition, Lower Township officials made clear that the township will enforce a juvenile curfew that has been on the books for nearly two decades.
Both Avalon and Stone Harbor are making plans to allow credit and debit card use for the purchase of beach tags.
The American Legion-Aaron Wittkamp Colwell Post 239 is looking for any living descendants of Henry Young, who served in the American Revolutionary War.
A fire in Rio Grande has displaced a family of four. A family friend has started a GoFundMe page. Donated items are also needed.
The Cape May County Democrats held a virtual information session on the state’s offshore wind initiative. The thrust of the presentation was strong support for offshore wind as a vital part of the state’s clean energy future. This came as eight dolphin fatalities on a Sea Isle City beach added to calls for a pause in any offshore wind development.
Spout Off of the Week
Wildwood - Now that the county prosecutors have uncovered the latest possible health care benefits fraud it may open up a widespread investigation. Small town government officials with only a mayor and two commissioners have a lot of power in making decisions. Deals, contracts, codes, benefits, hirings, salaries have few oversights or reviews. I think this investigation is just the tip of the iceberg. Beware of the Ides of March.
