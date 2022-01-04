Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
Dec. 27-Jan. 2:
Schools Face Covid Challenges
Covid infections are soaring across the state. As of Jan. 1, Cape May County has a record high 1,727 active cases. Over half of those active cases are in Middle and Lower townships, complicating life for school administrators planning a return to instruction after the holidays.
Two school districts in Lower Township announced a temporary return to virtual instruction, while they deal with high levels of community spread of the virus and staff shortages due to the cascading impact of school and child care closings.
Lower Cape May Regional announced that all schools in the district will be using virtual instruction for the week of Jan. 3. The district hopes to be back to in-person instruction Jan. 10. Lower Township Elementary School District decided to give the soaring Covid case counts two weeks to ease up. The district says it will go virtual from Jan. 3 through Jan. 14. Woodbine School District also elected to go virtual for the first week, with hopes of returning to in-person instruction Jan. 10.
In Middle Township, the school administrators elected to return to in-person instruction with the resumption of the school year Jan. 4. Some parents have posted concerns about the wisdom of that decision on the district’s Facebook page. Ocean City and Dennis Township will also continue in-person instruction.
Adding yet another complication to the start of January classes was a snowstorm that caused schools across the county to declare Jan. 3 a snow day.
Covid Numbers Hit Unexpected Highs
Covid case numbers in the county had begun to ebb in early November 2021, when the county had less than 100 active cases for two weeks. Then, the case numbers began to climb again and after Thanksgiving, they soared. Almost 3,000 new cases in the month of December 2021 have put the active case count over 1,700, a level never seen since the pandemic began.
The county has not reported any new Covid fatalities this week. Officials credit high vaccine levels with helping to blunt the impact of surging cases. The county has returned to hosting a vaccine clinic in Avalon once a week.
Some health officials are cautiously predicting that this surging wave of infections may burn itself out by mid-January and begin to ease. Even the optimistic among national and state health officials also warn that the virus has surprised them time and again.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations are up, but not at the high rate at which the new cases are rising. All area hospitals have adopted versions of a no-visitor policy with specific exceptions noted on their websites.
Cape Regional Medical Center’s emergency room felt the crush of patients seeking tests and/or treatment for Covid. The hospital was forced to go to primary diversion to other health care sites for some patients that would normally be brought to Cape Regional. It was an overnight experience with a return to normal by early morning. All hospitals are advising that they are not a primary testing site and should only be seeing patients who are symptomatic.
Infrastructure Funding
The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Jobs Act promises to provide funding for needed infrastructure repair and replacement at levels not seen in 50 years or more. Several county municipalities are preparing to be competitive in the multitude of grant programs the new funding will create. Some monies, particularly those that are allocated to existing formula-driven programs, will be available earlier in the multiyear lifespan of the funding.
Happenings
In Sea Isle City, Police Chief Thomas McQuillen retired after three years in the top job. McQuillen started as a seasonal special class officer in 1993, becoming full-time with the department in 1999.
More trees are planned for the Cape May County Park and Zoo under a contract awarded in December 2021 by the Board of County Commissioners.
At its last meeting of 2021, Sea Isle City’s governing body awarded a $685,000 contract for architectural service related to the city’s planned new community and recreational center.
New Jersey adopted new federal quarantine guidelines that shorten the quarantine period for non-symptomatic individuals with Covid.
North Wildwood’s Fire Department was placed in the top 4% of departments nationwide when it received a Public Protection Classification rating of 2. The city says the high rating will translate into lower insurance premiums for property owners in the community.
Ocean City’s Merion Park neighborhood will have the benefit of new four-way stop signs at three busy intersections. The traffic calming effort came in response to requests from residents.
For some, 40-degree ocean temperatures are an invitation for a dip. For the most part, polar bear plunges will return this year after cancellations in 2020 due to Covid. The yet unanswered question is what will happen to the popular Sea Isle plunge now that city officials have changed their rules about the use of city property for private events.
Spout Off of the Week
Wildwood - It's all well and good we have the country music festival; I'm just worried it will conflict with the real money maker. The marble tournament already brings in dozens of people from around the world. And I can contest they have deep pockets and love to party.
Read more spouts at spoutoff.capemaycountyherald.com.