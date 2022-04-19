Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
April 11-17:
Relief Spending
Billions of dollars have flowed into New Jersey as a result of federal pandemic relief funding. The public’s ability to see and understand how this historic windfall is being spent is limited at best. The latest insight provided by a report from the Associated Press showed Gov. Phil Murphy allocating $15 million in relief funds to improve its bid to hostthe 2026 World Cup. Murphy argues that it would be a “jolt” to New Jersey tourism.
The only thing we know for certain about how relief dollars will be spent is that we don’t know. A look for data on the historic funding for school districts shows no easy public access to spending. State level data indicates that the pace of spending will have to increase significantly if the relief dollars are to be effectively used before the final deadline for obligation Sept. 30, 2024. Learning loss due to the pandemic’s disruption of education must be the subject of at least 20% of the America Rescue Plan relief monies.
Weed
One year after it held its first meeting, the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC)finally issued licenses for the cultivation, manufacture and retail of recreational weed. Seven firms operating 13 medical marijuana dispensaries in New Jersey will be the first to engage in the retail sale of recreational cannabis products, beginning April 21. The closest of these dispensaries to Cape May County are in Egg Harbor Township and Vineland.
In addition, 34 conditional licenses were awarded for cultivation and manufacture, upping the total number of such establishments in the state to 102. No licenses have yet been awarded to any applicants from Cape May County.
Covid
Covid-related hospitalizations remain low and there were no new Covid deaths in the county this week. The only cloud on that horizon is a sharp rise in confirmed cases. As of April 16, the most recent seven-day average of new cases jumped to 18 per day, more than double the week prior.
There are now 142 active community cases in the county and 14 active cases in long-term care facilities. Neither number has been this high for over two months. Nearby Philadelphia has reinstated its indoor mask mandate, as Covid cases and hospitalizations in the city rise.
Economy
As the county prepares for what some expect will be another record summer of visitor spending, the worst inflation in 40 years continues to expand in scope. Comparing March 2022 to the previous year shows the consumer price index jumped 8.5%. The comparison of February to March 2022 evinces a 1.2% increase in the inflation rate, the biggest month to month jump since 2005. The surging cost of energy is one cause of relentless inflation, as is the escalating cost of food. Meanwhile, many eyes are on the J-1 visa program and the hopeful rebound of summer workers from abroad.
Happenings
While the owner of a boat that sunk off Wildwood was cited by officials, a boat with an owner asleep on board washed up on an Avalon beach.
In Upper Township, a controversy erupted over the dismissal of the municipality’s administrator and the hiring of an ex-Wildwood mayor to replace him.
Cape May will be seeking up to $35 million in grants to support the building of a new desalination plant equipped, as well, with iron extraction technology. Growth in Cape Island communities is also pressing the city’s ability to meet water demands without increasing the supply through its plant.
A 32-year-old sexual assault and murder case is now in court based on new DNA evidence. The defense is questioning the validity of that new evidence.
Federal Emergency Management Agency’s new system for establishing flood insurance risks and premiums went into effect for all National Flood Insurance Program policies. A significant increase may be in store for some policy holders. This may lead to a new look at the importance of municipal efforts to improve Community Rating System (CRS) scores.
Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget contains another $4 million for the rejuvenation of the historic Wildwood Boardwalk.
The Rio Grande Rescue Squad may be the latest volunteer group to close, as municipalities move to privatization of emergency medical response services.
Both Middle Township and Wildwood have introduced budgets that include hikes in the local property tax rate.
It may have felt like a day in school for Stone Harbor Borough Council, as the superior general of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary scolded the borough for dragging its feet on necessary state permit applications related to the rebuilding of the congregation’s retreat house and a 14-lot subdivision.
Federal beach fills are coming to Ocean City and Seven Mile Island. Federal funds have been approved for what will probably be a spring 2023 hydraulic beach replenishment project. The yet unanswered question is where the sand will come from to support Stone Harbor beaches.
A convicted drug dealer won a new evidence hearing. He is challenging the search that resulted in police uncovering almost 200 packets of heroin in his car.
Opposition to state flood plain regulations is growing, with the county and municipalities passing resolutions against the adoption of new state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) rules.
Stone Harbor Borough Council continues to discuss plans for trash removal during the busy summer months, while neighboring Avalon reached a new arrangement with its outside solid waste hauler.
Ocean City is setting rules for bikes on its boardwalk, while Avalon prepares for the summer season with restricted evening hours for access to beaches, boardwalk and Surfside Park. This comes as part of the response to large groups of rowdy young people who municipalities say were responsible for vandalism and threats to public safety over the last two years.
Spout Off of the Week
Woodbine - Making it legal to pump your own gas doesn’t get rid of attendants. It just allows there to be some attended pumps and some unattended pumps. As someone who has needed gas late at night and the only nearby station was closed, or who was in a rush but didn’t have time to wait for the only attendant who was busy with other customers or in the bathroom, I welcome this option. Best of both worlds.
