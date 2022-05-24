Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
May 16-22:
Police Officers and Weed
The current interpretation of state law is that police officers may use cannabis products when off-duty. In an April 13 memorandum to law enforcement, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced that police officers when off-duty are permitted to use cannabis products and should face no disciplinary actions if they do so.
New Jersey Chiefs of Police have called on the state Legislature to act to ban the use of cannabis by police officers. Even the Police Benevolent Association sees dangers in cannabis use by officers. Platkin’s memo is conspicuously absent from the attorney general’s website.
In Trenton, legislation is likely as the state grapples with the implications of marijuana use by police and other first responders. The inconsistency between state and federal law is also a contributing factor to the controversy since federal law prohibits the user of cannabis products from legally owning a gun.
In other cannabis news, Middle Township introduced an ordinance that would open certain areas of the municipality to retail sale of recreational cannabis. If adopted, Middle would join Lower Township and West Cape May as possible locations for recreational weed.
Tourism ’22
In 2021, Cape May County’s tourism economy recovered most of the ground it lost during the peak year of the pandemic in 2020. Now, all eyes are on potential new records in 2022. A state report showed that 2021 was a very good year for leisure tourism benefiting the state’s shore communities, especially in lodging revenue. Tourism driven by business travel and major events still lagged in 2021, with hopes of a rebound this year.
A Stockton University panel discussion identified some concerns that could hamper continued growth in visitor spending in the county. The panelists pointed to a 40-year-high inflation rate as potentially limiting discretionary spending. They also noted the persistence of a tight labor market that could impact service levels and prices. Lastly, there was a potential for disruption if the area sees a late-season surge in Covid. Worries aside, the consensus was for a record high summer season.
Climate Change
The debates over climate change and how best to respond to environmental challenges continue. Ocean City opposed Orsted’s planned path for submerged, high-energy transmission lines from its offshore wind farm to a link to the electrical grid at Beesley’s Point. Orsted is appealing to the state’s Board of Public Utilities.
Wildwood joined a trend across ocean fronting communities in the county to require significant and expensive elevation of bulkheads. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s $16 billion back bay protection plan for the New Jersey shore adds a prediction of almost 6,000 structures that will also need to be raised to new heights. The expense to property owners will be high and may be beyond the means of some.
This all comes as opposition grows in the county to New Jersey’s proposed changes to land use regulations due to the potential impacts of climate change. For many, the state is ignoring the economic and social implications of its new regulatory push, making it more difficult to obtain public support and buy-in.
Happenings
Middle Township introduced a set of ordinances to bring the municipality into compliance with the legal settlement it entered with the Fair Share Housing Center in January. Public hearings on the ordinances will be held in June.
A pedestrian visiting Cape May from Burlington County was struck by a car and killed while walking on Lafyette Street. The accident resulted in the fifth crash fatality in the county in 2022. Meanwhile,a Cape May man was assaulted in the city, marking an inauspicious start to the resort’s summer season.
Christopher Fox’s ethics case continues, as the state’s Local Finance Board considers the decision of an administrative judge that lowered the fines facing Fox for ethical violations when he was West Wildwood mayor.
Ocean City settled litigation brought by a former lifeguard who charged sexual harassment at the hands of a superior in the city’s Beach Patrol.
The Cape May County Zoo announced the opening of a new Safari Café. A grand opening is scheduled June 10.
Legislation has been introduced that would create a statewide police licensing program. Acting Attorney General Platkin sees the move as one that strengthens “community-police relationships.”
Covid cases in the county continue a steady increase that began in mid-April. As of May 21, the county has 589 active community cases and 46 active cases in long-term care facilities.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order aimed at helping families deal with the nationwide shortage of baby formula. The order protects against price gouging. State agencies have been instructed to take all actions necessary to aid families, including through instituting flexibility in the New Jersey Program of Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
The price of fuel will likely impact private boat use this summer, having a ripple effect on boat-related businesses.
Ocean City selected a new school superintendent. The new superintendent comes by way of Essex County, where he served as assistant superintendent of the South Orange-Maplewood School District.
Three juveniles were rescued in Ocean City, with one requiring transfer to the trauma center at Cooper University Hospital.
In one of the few contested primary races in the county, Upper Township has three individuals vying for two seats on the governing body in the June 7 vote.
Cape May City Council heard a call for more action on beach safety. The city says the beaches are safe and it is collecting the best information available to guide any future actions.
A change of watch ceremony took place in Cape May, as the Coast Guard installed its 14th master chief petty officer.
Spout Off of the Week
West Wildwood - I wanted to thank the three young men in their duck boat that cleaned up the marsh Friday. I watched from my deck as they picked up countless pieces of trash from the marsh. This town needs more young men like them.
Read more spouts at spoutoff.capemaycountyherald.com.