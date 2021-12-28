Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
Dec. 20-26:
Police Misconduct
Four county municipalities have police officers facing potential criminal trials. In three of the towns, the officers are suspended without pay while awaiting the results of the legal process. In one, West Wildwood, an officer facing allegations of making terroristic threats, simple assault and burglary, was still being paid by the borough while he is incarcerated at the Cape May County Corrections Center.
As part of a new initiative in policing, the state Attorney General’s office requires police departments to report incidents warranting major disciplining of officers. The first such report was made public covering June to December of 2020. In that report over 200 New Jersey officers were the subject of major discipline, with 7 of those officers in Cape May County. One Middle Township officer subject to a 45-day suspension in 2020, is the same individual who was arrested in July of 2021 and charged with witness tampering. His case is being referred to a grand jury. A new report for 2021 should be available early next year.
The public expects and gets the highest ethical behavior from the over 20,000 municipal police officers across the state. Occasionally that is not the case.
Covid
The county’s Covid case numbers are at record highs. Over 700 new cases were reported for the seven day period ending on Christmas Eve. Active community Covid cases now top 1,000 with another 37 non-resident cases at the Coast Guard Base. The highly likely culprit in this new surge is the omicron variant which is twice as transmissible as the delta variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that omicron is already the new dominant Covid variant in the country.
Cape May County schools have become more reluctant to report to the State Department of Health on infection rates among students and staff. This makes interpretation of the data that is posted difficult. At 41%, county schools have the second lowest reporting rate in the state, second only to Ocean County which has 38% of its schools reporting.
Affordable Housing
A 2021 Out of Reach report shows a growing problem in the availability of affordable housing in Cape May County. Sizable segments of the population are considered housing burdened in that their average household incomes only provide renters with access to one and two-bedroom apartments under circumstances where they must spend more than 30% of gross income on housing.
70% of the county’s municipalities have reached settlement agreements with the Fair Share Housing Center and had affordable housing plans approved by the courts. Those municipalities that do not have approved settlements include the county’s two largest population centers, Lower and Middle townships. Middle Township is currently engaged is mediation with the Fair Share Housing Center on a township plan.
Beach Replenishment
Federally supported beach replenishment projects are essential to the county’s tourism-based economy. Beginning in 2016, a legal ruling by the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service has complicated the process for resort communities along Hereford Inlet. The ruling barred the use of federal funds for mining sand from the inlet to replenish beaches. The struggle against that ruling has been ongoing with an apparent victory last year subsequently lost when the administrations changed in Washington after the November election.
Administrators in both Avalon and Stone Harbor report a “good meeting” with federal officials which has rekindled hope of a change of position at Fish and Wildlife. With everything to lose if the inlet sand is again denied, Stone Harbor Council approved a proposal in August to hire a “heavy hitter” to lead the borough’s efforts in resolving the matter. As of late December, no individual has yet been brought on board.
Happenings
Door-to-door sales is a business model almost as old as the Republic. It was the sales technique behind the rise of companies like Avon with its “Avon calling.” In Wildwood Crest police had to deal with a new wrinkle on this old sales method when they arrested a 28 year-old Lindenwold man attempting to sell marijuana door-to-door. Police also found the man in possession of a machete and a tomahawk. We doubt these were necessary business tools for Avon ladies.
Lower Township is joining the national opioid settlement with three major drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson. The settlement, if finally consummated, carries a $26 billion payout, with projections of over $600 million for New Jersey. Middle Township joined the settlement two weeks ago.
Community Spread of Covid has led Cape Regional Medical Center to impose a No Visitor Policy. Exceptions to the policy are available on Cape Regional’s website.
Wildwood City has elected to use portions of its Covid relief funds for a new ambulance.
Crest Police were successful in apprehending an elusive dirt biker who had earlier eluded police by driving recklessly and presenting a danger to the public.
Cape May City gave way to the rising numbers of Covid cases and moved its governing body meeting on December 21 back to a virtual setting with Zoom.
Dennis Township Mayor Zeth Matalucci called on the county to install mile markers along the county-wide bike path. He called the need for the marks a safety issue.
The year was not kind in terms of weather-related disasters. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2021 has seen 18 “weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each.”
Commissioner Joyce Gould stepped down after seven consecutive terms in Wildwood Crest. She began her service to the borough in 1989. Gould is the only woman to have served as Commissioner and Mayor in the Crest.
Spout of the Week:
Cape May - Let's hope the city has not given up on reclaiming the unauthorized bonus money that was given out last year from the Housing Trust. Four of the receiptants are still working for the city.
