April 17-23
Ocean Wind Grants
A growing topic of conversation in Cape May County is a grant program operated by Ocean Wind Pro-NJ Grantor Trust. The trust awarded $3.9 million to seven municipalities in Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties to support infrastructure and resiliency projects. The trust also offers grants to small women-owned and minority-owned businesses that “seek to participate in the emerging offshore wind industry.”
Of the seven funded municipal projects, three are in Cape May County.
Avalon received $600,000 toward the construction of a stormwater collection system in a drainage area between 8th and 14th streets near Avalon Avenue. It sparked questions at Borough Council meetings when some members of the public raised the issue with regard to the 2023 budget.
North Wildwood was the recipient of $507,600 to support a flood mitigation project located at the bayfront park along Beach Creek.
The largest Ocean Wind grant in the county went to Wildwood in the amount of $678,015 for the building of a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funded pump station completed in 2020.
These grants are not new, but the conversation has picked up because some among those who oppose the wind farms raised concerns that the money was used to dampen municipal resistance to offshore wind activities.
AG Asks for Kia and Hyundai Recall
The attorney generals of 17 states, including New Jersey, have called on the federal government to order a recall of certain targeted Kia and Hyundai models built between 2011 and 2021. The action comes in response to a sharp rise in thefts of these vehicles fueled in part by a social media challenge showing deficiencies in the vehicle protection systems.
The April 20 letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says, “We are writing to ask that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) use its authority to institute a recall of unsafe Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022 whose easily-bypassed ignition switches and lack of engine immobilizers make them particularly vulnerable to theft.”
This action follows from a March 20 strongly worded communication to both auto makers signed by 22 attorney generals, including New Jersey, which scolded the companies, noting, “Your companies made the choice not to include anti-theft immobilizers as standard equipment in many of your vehicle models sold in the United States during a period when every other manufacturer was doing so – and even though these vehicles come equipped with immobilizers when sold in Canada and Europe.”
The March 20 letter states that the theft problem has escalated to the point where some insurance companies are evaluating whether to continue coverage for the vehicles in certain geographic areas.
Hyundai has released a $170 security kit that targets the method of breaking into the vehicles. The company has not moved to make the kit free or even to discount its cost. Installation costs extra.
Juveniles and ‘Pop-Up’ Parties
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office released a statement,April 21, warning of a social-media-promoted “pop-up” beach party to take place at an undisclosed beach in the Wildwoods. The statement says that officials have attempted to reach the organizers and demand they cease and desist in their efforts to promote the unsanctioned gathering.
In September 2022, an unsanctioned car rally took place in Wildwood and surrounding communities, resulting in two deaths, multiple injuries and extensive property damage.
The Prosecutor’s Office says if the party continues to be promoted, “local police will do all within their legal authority to prevent the event from happening.”
It adds, “If it does begin to take place, law enforcement will utilize all the appropriate resources and take the proper legal steps necessary to shut down the event.”
This action comes as several island municipalities in the county have taken steps to restrict the ability of young people to gather in rowdy crowds during the summer season. Such events are often fueled by underage drinking and marijuana use, with police often hampered by state statutes and directives that limit their response in the name of juvenile justice reform.
A number of towns, most recently Middle Township, have taken the lead of Ocean City in expanding the use of “breach of the peace” language in municipal ordinances to allow police firmer ground for intervention and even custodial arrest if the circumstances warrant such action. Sea Isle City has imposed a juvenile curfew and a ban on backpacks, often used to transport liquor, on beaches and boardwalks.
Happenings
The Upper Township Planning Board gave preliminary and final site plan approval for constructing an electrical power substation that is part of the Beesley’s Point redevelopment plan.
The controversial use of Council on Affordable Housing (COAH) funds in Cape May is an issue that will not go away. At an April 18 meeting, the CityCouncil was confronted with a letter from the Taxpayers Association demanding quicker action in recovering the funds.
Middle Township has announced the promotion of Capt. Jennifer DeLanzo as its next chief of police, the first woman to hold the position in the township’s history. Current Police Chief Christopher Leusner is retiring May 31 and entering the race for a seat on the governing body in the Nov. 7 election.
The Cape May County Zoo has announced the closing of its aviary where the tropical habitat has taken its toll on the building. Homes for the displaced birds have been located and the building will close May 1.
The defendant in a fatal hit-and-run accident, which killed an 80-year-old pedestrian, entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment April 19. His attorney indicated a plea agreement had been reached with prosecutors and would soon be entered.
Middle Township Committee has asked the township Planning Board to study a proposed expansion of the redevelopment zone in Rio Grande.
Three Wildwood officials indicted for criminal misuse of state health care benefits and manipulation of public records had theirhearing postponed until May 19.
The driver accused of killing two people with his vehicle during an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last fall filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss the indictment against him.
North Wildwood is altering its grant sources as it seeks funds for a $30 million project to extend the city’s seawall.
Both Cape May and Stone Harbor adopted 2023 budgets this week. In Cape May, the zero tax rate increase budget was amended to add funds for two additional police officers. In Stone Harbor, where the budget called for a 3.4% increase in the tax rate, the property owners association sent a three-page letter of concerns that largely focused on the borough’s debt levels.
Cape May County’s new Child Advocacy Center opened in Court House. The center is seen as an important step in the fight against child abuse.
A trial court judge signed an order, April 12,dismissing the complaint against Jerry Rosado, who was charged with sexually assaulting Susan Negersmith in 1990.
The three big, blue boilers at the site of the former B.L. England Generating Station came down in a manner of seconds April 21, leaving the iconic smokestack in their wake.
Spout Off of the Week
Middle Township - To beach/Bay lovers, both locals and visitors; now that the warm weather is here could we respect personal space when finding your spot on the sand? We don't need to be on top of each other, listening to each other's conversations and music. It's common courtesy! Please spread out!
