Oct. 3 - 9:
Nor’easter Erodes Shoreline
A nor’easter fueled by the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused major beach erosion, flooding and record rainfall. Some shore towns were left with 10-foot vertical drops from their dunes and beach access points. Stone Harbor closed its beaches following the storm, citing “hidden dangers.” In Sea Isle City, Mayor Leonard Desiderio urged the public to be mindful of unstable sand.
The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) says it is working to assess beach erosion and flood damage. North Wildwood has submitted an application to the DEP for emergency work to protect what is left of its dune along east 15th Avenue.
Dr. Stewart Farrell of the Stockton University Coastal Research Center said the worst erosion he saw along the county beaches was in Strathmere where he noted one stretch of the dune was completely erased.
Avalon’s Facebook page displayed dramatic pictures of the erosion that has occurred just prior to a scheduled federal beach replenishment. How the storm’s damage will impact the replenishment plans is unclear. What actions may have to be taken to protect against another storm before that replenishment is also a concern.
Flooding was also a significant factor during the storm. Video of flooding in Stone Harbor shows water deep enough to deter cars from attempting to drive through it.
H2oi
The aftermath of the chaos and death that visited the county through an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood is far from over.
Wildwood officials have called for triple fines for infractions during unsanctioned events. Stone Harbor called off a sanctioned car show. And officials have called for a task force to investigate the incident.
Wildwood’s governing body will begin considering new ordinances at its Oct. 12 meeting with the aim of making an unsanctioned event in the city much riskier for organizers and participants.
The task force is expected to seek a regional approach to combating the lawlessness exhibited during the H20i rally. County Emergency Management Director Martin Pagliughi said the aim would be “to develop an effective and unified approach that leaves no window of opportunity open in any Cape May County municipality for a recurrence of this type of dangerous mayhem and lawlessness.”
Meanwhile, new details emerged concerning the two men charged and arrested for their participation in the event that caused the death of two individuals and serious injury to a third. One charged with manslaughter will continue to be incarcerated awaiting a future hearing. The other who was arrested for his role in an accident that left a golf cart driver seriously injured has been released, pending a future court date.
Food Inflation
A Feeding America study showed Cape May County with a higher percentage of its population experiencing food insecurity than the state average. The study puts the county at 11.7% of the population experiencing food insecurity as opposed to the 8.7% state average.
In September, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation aimed at combating food insecurity.
The recent food inflation is exacerbating the problem. Food pantries are hard-pressed to keep up with increasing demand and higher costs. Almost a dozen such pantries serve communities in Cape May County.
Federal statistics show that the food consumer price index increased 11.4% over the year ending in August 2022. Food inflation is running at a level higher than the overall inflation rate and has shown no sign of abating.
The problem impacts everyone who has been to a food market recently, with soaring increases in prices, sales that still represent higher prices than were normal a year ago and reduced selections due to supply chain snafus.
Worse still, the ability to augment supermarket produce that may have been too long in transit is ending with the seasonal close of county farm markets.
Happenings
Middle Township has supported the application of an out-of-state company for a recreational weed retail license. The company, if successful, hopes to locate its shop on Route 9 in the center of the busy Rio Grande shopping district.
Cape May hopes to have enough outdoor shower units installed to cover all entrances to city beaches in 2023.
The county continues its opposition to Ocean Wind 1 with a submission of concerns to the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.
Lower Township has joined with two other county municipalities that apply the state-permitted 3% occupancy tax on transient rentals. Cape May City Council received a report on the revenue gain from a change in its mercantile license fees concerning the same class of short-term online rental properties.
An Ocean City resident has made it through six rounds of questions on the popular TV game show Jeopardy. Meanwhile, an Ocean City therapist avoided jail time for her role in the pilfering of over $4,000 from clients.
More families are needed to play host to Coast Guard recruits during the upcoming holidays. The popular program had been suspended during the pandemic. It needs some additional participants ahead of the holidays.
A serious case of Covid sidelined a Pennsylvania man’s dream of cycling coast-to-coast when he was just 70 miles from completing the journey. Plans are to complete the trip–expected to end in Ocean City–when his struggle with the virus is over.
You can opt out of the smart meter installation underway by Atlantic City Electric, but it will cost you each and every month that you keep that conventional meter.
Middle Township honored Gerald Thornton as the man simply known as Jerry approached the end of a 40-year public service career. Thornton will step down as County Commissioner Director at the end of the year.
The city of Cape May has lowered the maximum speed on municipal streets to 20 mph with over a dozen streets set at 15 mph. City officials say the move greatly increases safety on streets crowded with pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers who must all find ways to share the road.
Students from six county schools made a field trip to the Nature Center of Cape May for a day’s exposure to marine science.
Spout Off of the Week
Villas - I wonder how many of us today would make the types of sacrifices our patriotic citizens made during WWII to support freedom. Giving up luxuries like gas, sugar, coffee?? We are spoiled rotten. I can't see most of us willing to be uncomfortable.
Read more or submit your own at spoutoff.cmcherald.com.