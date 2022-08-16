wrap file photo current!.jpg

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up athttps://bit.ly/3goVpVr.  

IMAGE-UPDATE-Hurricane-Outlook-May-2022-Pie-080422-NOAA.png
BACKPASS BACK PASS FILE PHOTO

A dump truck performs part of a backpassing operation to replenish depleted beaches.
security cameras Avalon juveniles 2022.jpeg

A surveillance camera captures a group of individuals gathered on the boardwalk outside the home of an Avalon resident, who claimed his home was “attacked by these disrespectful morons who were throwing fence rails at our house” over Memorial Day weekend.
Gallery 1.jpg

Diana Cutshall, of Town Bank, opened her “Free Little Art Gallery” this year to bring people together and make them smile.

Recommended for you

Tags

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments