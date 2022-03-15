Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
March 7-13:
Marijuana
If we can believe the revised budget brief from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office, recreational marijuana sales should begin in late April or early May.
The revised brief lists an expected $4 million in state tax revenue from recreational cannabis sales in the 2022 budget year that ends June 30. It goes on to show estimated cannabis revenue in fiscal year beginning July 1 of $19 million. Expectations are that the Cannabis Regulatory Commission will authorize some medical marijuana dispensaries to begin recreational sales when the commission meets March 24.
On another front, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review two Minnesota cases to rule on the conflict between federal statutes that make marijuana possession a felony crime and state regulations that require employers and their insurance carriers to cover medical cannabis prescriptions. Thirty-seven states have medical marijuana programs, New Jersey among them.
Prices
Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24. The invasion has led to a humanitarian crisis in Europe and the imposition of economic sanctions against Russia. The resulting economic disruption has impacted what was already swiftly rising inflation here at home.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) said March 13 that the national price of gas was $4.32 per gallon, with New Jersey at $4.34 per gallon. Here, in Cape May County, a check of gas stations along Route 9 in Middle Township showed a rise last week to $4.29 per gallon before relaxing a bit to $4.19 per gallon March 13.
Inflation was already a bad story before the invasion. According to Edmunds, 82% of new car buyers in January paid over the sticker price. AAA recommend expanding new car search areas to 100 or 200 miles from the buyer’s location.
Food prices are at their highest level in over a decade. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that in January, “at home” eating costs were up 7.5% over the previous year and “eating out” prices were up 6.4%. One restaurant owner on Seven Mile Island said he has had to raise entrée prices by $3 to $4 each.
Workers
The Great Resignation is still with us. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 33 million people quit their jobs since spring 2021. There are over 11 million unfilled positions nationally.
As local businesses and municipalities gear up for the summer tourist season, the war in Ukraine is having an impact on the J-1 visa program. New Jersey is a top destination for J-1 workers, using over 5,000 foreign summer workers. The U.S. Department of State reports that 108,000 summer work travel students came to the states in 2019. Covid dropped that number to 5,000 in 2020 and 27,000 in 2021.
This coincides with a continuing drop in youth summer employment. Government statistics show that around 57% of American youth engaged in summer employment from the 1940s through the 1990s. That changed dramatically in the two decades since 2000. In 2020, the percentage was down to 30.8%.
Deltacron
A delta-omicron hybrid variant has emerged in Europe, with a few cases reported in the U.S. Experts say it is not yet a concern since it is rare and likely to remain so. The recombinant variant has not demonstrated a strong transmissibility.
This week marked two years since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic March 11, 2020.
Here, in Cape May County, metrics continue to show a decline in new infections. For the week ending March 11, the Cape May County Health Department’s numbers report 34 new cases and a total of 65 active cases across the county. The week also saw three new Covid-related deaths, bringing the county’s total to 301 since the first pandemic death of an Upper Township woman April 4, 2020.
Happenings
Murphy delivered his 2023 budget address. The $49 billion budget does not call for a tax increase. One stated goal is “making our state more affordable.”
Cape May City has been sued for defamation by its former City Manager Jerry Inderwies Jr. The suit marks the latest development in a yearlong controversy concerning the use of monies from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund for specific employee bonuses.
The mask mandate for schools and childcare facilities was lifted this week as another sign of receding regulations related to the pandemic.
A hearing displayed a range of concerns with state and federal plans for massive wind farms off New Jersey’s coast.
North Wildwood has banned outdoor music associated with outdoor dining areas for this summer season.
Sea Isle City is spending almost $200,000 for increased surveillance cameras in its core business district and Prominade. Similarly, in Wildwood Crest, Mayor Don Cabrera said borough departments have requested more surveillance cameras.
In Wildwood Crest, the grandparents of two young children were arrested and charged with child endangerment after officials said the children were in “deplorable and unacceptable” physical condition.
Supply chain problems have disrupted Avalon’s plan to rent heavy equipment for an in-house back passing project for the 2022 summer season. The sand is available to be moved but the borough will change direction and seek an outside vendor to do the job.
Seven police officers are facing criminal charges. For some of the officers, pre-trial court proceedings are imminent.
Cape Issues, a local citizens group, conducted an analysis of specific county trust funds. One conclusion was that the Open Space tax should be indefinitely suspended. The argument is that the balance in the fund is sufficient to finance 11 years of future spending.
The mask mandate for schools and childcare facilities was lifted this week as another sign of receding regulations related to the pandemic.
Gerald Thornton will end over 40 years of service to the county when he does not stand for reelection this year. The director of the Board of County Commissioners says it is time to do some long-awaited traveling and have more family time.
Spout Off of the Week
Town Bank - To the students looking forward to the summer, and being out of school, I offer the following nugget of wisdom. I did the same thing, until I had a class with a teacher who changed my entire attitude. On the first day of her class, I was listening to her speak, and knowing I had been there a while, and feeling it was almost time for my perceived torture to end, I glanced up at the clock. Over the clock we’re the words “Time will pass, will you?” Seems minor, but in later life, at my corporate job, I stayed late, did extra work, and made a success out of myself. If I can do it, you can too!
Read more spouts at spoutoff.capemaycountyherald.com.